Huntsville Police search for arson suspect connected to apartment complex fire

(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected arson that happened at a Huntsville Apartment complex on Sept. 12.

Residents react to fire that destroyed Huntsville apartment building, displacing more than a dozen

On that day, Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to the Reserve at Research Park and discovered one of the buildings engulfed in flames. The fire displaced dozens of tenants.

Investigators with Huntsville Police are seeking information from people who were in the area that day who may have seen someone or something suspicious.

If you have any information please contact HPD Investigator Jeremy Woods at (256)746-4136.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

