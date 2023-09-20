Huntsville Police search for arson suspect connected to apartment complex fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected arson that happened at a Huntsville Apartment complex on Sept. 12.

On that day, Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to the Reserve at Research Park and discovered one of the buildings engulfed in flames. The fire displaced dozens of tenants.

Investigators with Huntsville Police are seeking information from people who were in the area that day who may have seen someone or something suspicious.

If you have any information please contact HPD Investigator Jeremy Woods at (256)746-4136.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

