Family making strides in local Down Syndrome community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After spending much of his life in the shadows, Chase Gates began body lifting competitively and is working to make sure other individuals with disabilities never have to feel what he once did.

“The Chase Gates Foundation began because somebody helped a kid with mosaic Down Syndrome,” said Michelle in “Focused on Giving Back.”

This small act of kindness made an impression on Chase and changed his life for the better. From there, the F.O.C.U.S Award was created

Chase made his own way in the world (Michelle Prater)

The Chase Gates Foundation hopes to become an official 501 c Foundation within the next year. This will help them reach even more within the Down Syndrome community.

Chase with his mom Michelle and sister Channing (Michelle Prater)

If you’d like to get involved with the Foundation, email chasegates1994@gmail.com.

