Decatur man accused of possessing child sex abuse material

Michael Conville, 30
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -The Decatur Police Department has arrested a man who is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

In June 2023, the department received information that a Decatur man was in possession of this material. Once they received the information, the Decatur Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit opened an investigation.

Michael Conville, 30 was developed as the suspect during the course of the investigation. On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at Conville’s home by DPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Conville was taken into custody and charged with possession of obscene matter, a class C felony. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $7,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

