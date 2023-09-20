Deals
Decatur City Schools host ribbon cutting for career-tech facility

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Decatur can now take advantage of a brand new, state of the art , career- tech facility. School leaders cut the ribbon, officially opening the facility on Tuesday.

The building is equipped with an engineering lab, heavy equipment simulators, and a fully- functional ICU to help train students for their future careers.

The new facility is on Westmead Street, right next to Austin Junior High. Career Academies Principal Ressa Chittam says this new building is a game changer.

“This has been a game changer for our career program. We have the same programs but we have more room and better equipment. Our health science labs are the best you’ll see in the state. We also have a cafeteria now so we can better meet their needs and allow them to succeed. We are so thankful to Decatur City Schools for everything they’ve invested into our students,” Chittam said.

All Decatur City Schools students have access to the new career center.

