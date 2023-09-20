Deals
City of Arab continues to invest in parks and recreation

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Arab continues to offer more outdoor fun for its residents. Parks and Recreation Director Eric Hayes says the addition of pickle ball courts has residents flocking to Arab City Park.

“We opened them last week and so far so good. I think that the town and the community has really showed up and showed out on the new courts,” Hayes said.

Regular players have already established a pickle ball schedule for the week. Julie Golden says she traveled from Guntersville to check out the courts and connect with other players.

“Meet new people, find different levels of play, the courts down in Guntersville are so full that you spend as much time sitting out as you do playing. It’s great that they’re building new pickleball courts.” Golden said.

Golden and fellow player Virginia McCarty say the sport has risen in popularity over the years.

“It’s a sport where the people are super friendly,” says McCarty

Hayes says a new park for the city is in the works. Thanks to a generous donation of land from a city resident, Putnam park will serve residents on the north side of town.

“First phase is [going to] be a walk-way, bike way. Lit of course. A few things that our current city parks doesn’t have will be up there. It’s part of quality of life. A lot of people move here because of our school system and our quality of life. It was just time to upgrade some stuff,” Hayes said.

It’s news that Golden says she’s thrilled to hear.

“It’s good for people to get outside and off their electronic devices and enjoy the great outdoors,” she said.

Putnam Park is still within the first phases of planning. Hayes says thanks to the 20-acre donation, the city will be able to reserve the parks budget for the construction.

