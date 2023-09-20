Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Bulldogs prepare for Thursday night showdown

Alabama host Arkansas Pine Bluff on ESPNU
Xavier Lankford (16) will not likely be available for Thursday nights game against Arkansas...
Xavier Lankford (16) will not likely be available for Thursday nights game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff due to injury.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Win out. Potentially win the SWAC Eastern Division. The Bulldogs of Alabama A&M aim to start an in conference winning streak as they host Arkansas Pine-Bluff Thursday (6:30 PM, ESPNU) at Louis Crews Stadium.

The Bulldogs lost their first SWAC game of the year to Southern 20-10.

“It is what it is, Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor said. “We still control our own destiny. If we beat everyone in our division they will each have one loss and we keep one loss, we will have a tiebreaker over everybody. So, we just have to win our now.”

The Bulldogs will likely be without their starting quarterback Xavier Lankford. Lankford is dealing with an injury and is day to day. Backup quarterback Quincy Casey started against Southern and threw for 228 yards.

“He’s still number two (Xavier Lankford),” Maynor added. “If he had to play, he could. But we don’t want to put a kid’s future at risk. So, he’s telling us that he can play, we’re just being precautionary, we don’t want to get a kid hurt. It’s a football, he has the rest of his life, so, we’re going to play it safe and go from there.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
James Tucker
Attempted murder suspect in custody in Limestone County after escape from Rogersville patrol vehicle
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton

Latest News

Bobby Wallace and the 1993 UNA Lions celebrate winning the NCAA Division II National...
30 year reunion set for UNA National Championship team
48 Blitz
Arabian Knights gear up for Region Battle with Wildcats
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Rocket City Trash Pandas fall flat in final game of 2023 season vs. Tennessee Smokies
Auburn wide receiver Omari Kelly, right, catches a pass over Samford cornerback Kamron Smith...
Auburn takes care of business against Samford, wins 45-13