Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Bien-Aime named UAC Defensive Player of the Week

Defensive back records two interceptions at Tennessee Tech
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Philjae Bien-Aime was named the United Athletic Conference...
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Philjae Bien-Aime was named the United Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, following a strong performance at Tennessee Tech this past Saturday.(UNA Athletics)
By Carl Prather
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redshirt sophomore defensive back Philjae Bien-Aime was named the United Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, following a strong performance at Tennessee Tech this past Saturday.

Bien-Aime had two interceptions and four tackles, including three solo, in a 20-7 win for the Lions powered by a strong performance from the Purple Swarm defense. Bien-Aime becomes the first Lion with multiple interceptions in a game since Jonathan Jordan against Campbell and KJ Smith against Chattanooga in 2021.

The UCF transfer from North Miami, Fla. had an interception on Tennessee Tech’s first offensive drive, resulting in a 42 yard field goal from Sam Contorno for an early 3-0 lead. His second interception came on a circus catch near the boundary in the third quarter, putting UNA in enemy territory and leading to another Contorno field goal to make it 20-7.

Bien-Aime and the defense did not allow any scores, as Tennessee Tech’s lone touchdown came on a pick-six. This marks the first shutout by a UNA defense since 2017 against Shorter. The defense also produced five turnovers, tying the FCS era record last set in 2021 against Charleston Southern.

UNA now has 10 forced turnovers in the first four games, marking the most to start a season since 2017 — UNA’s last season at the NCAA Division II level.

Bien-Aime becomes the second player in UNA history to win a weekly award from the United Athletic Conference and the first on the defensive side. He joins offensive teammate Takairee Kenebrew as UAC weekly award winners this season.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
James Tucker
Attempted murder suspect in custody in Limestone County after escape from Rogersville patrol vehicle
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton

Latest News

Xavier Lankford (16) will not likely be available for Thursday nights game against Arkansas...
Bulldogs prepare for Thursday night showdown
Bobby Wallace and the 1993 UNA Lions celebrate winning the NCAA Division II National...
30 year reunion set for UNA National Championship team
Auburn wide receiver Omari Kelly, right, catches a pass over Samford cornerback Kamron Smith...
Auburn takes care of business against Samford, wins 45-13
Alabama gets back in the win column, play both Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson at QB