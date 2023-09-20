Bien-Aime named UAC Defensive Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redshirt sophomore defensive back Philjae Bien-Aime was named the United Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, following a strong performance at Tennessee Tech this past Saturday.

Bien-Aime had two interceptions and four tackles, including three solo, in a 20-7 win for the Lions powered by a strong performance from the Purple Swarm defense. Bien-Aime becomes the first Lion with multiple interceptions in a game since Jonathan Jordan against Campbell and KJ Smith against Chattanooga in 2021.

The UCF transfer from North Miami, Fla. had an interception on Tennessee Tech’s first offensive drive, resulting in a 42 yard field goal from Sam Contorno for an early 3-0 lead. His second interception came on a circus catch near the boundary in the third quarter, putting UNA in enemy territory and leading to another Contorno field goal to make it 20-7.

Bien-Aime and the defense did not allow any scores, as Tennessee Tech’s lone touchdown came on a pick-six. This marks the first shutout by a UNA defense since 2017 against Shorter. The defense also produced five turnovers, tying the FCS era record last set in 2021 against Charleston Southern.

UNA now has 10 forced turnovers in the first four games, marking the most to start a season since 2017 — UNA’s last season at the NCAA Division II level.

Bien-Aime becomes the second player in UNA history to win a weekly award from the United Athletic Conference and the first on the defensive side. He joins offensive teammate Takairee Kenebrew as UAC weekly award winners this season.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.