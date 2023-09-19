Deals
Rain-free stretch continues this week

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Daily Temps & Precip
WAFF Daily Temps & Precip(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  We have fair skies and cool temperatures in the low to middle 50s to start our day. 

Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed overnight, especially in areas of Middle Tennessee so please use caution when traveling to work and school.  Today will be another gem of a day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity, highs today will be near average in the low to middle 80s.  Clear skies will stay with us overnight and more fog will be expected by daybreak Wednesday, lows will be mild near 60 degrees. 

Wednesday will bring in a bit more cloud cover with a chance at seeing a stray shower during the afternoon, highs will again be in the middle 80s.  Thursday and Friday will be equally as pleasant with more sunshine and temps ranging from the low to middle 80s.  Our rain-free stretch looks to continue through most of the weekend with Saturday having partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the middle 80s. 

Sunday will be our best chance of seeing some isolated rain showers and storms.  Next week looks to have better chances for scattered rain showers with temperatures trending below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

