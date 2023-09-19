Overnight shooting leaves 1 injured in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in the hospital following an overnight Monday shooting in south Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at Chaney Place Drive around 10:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) said the shooting victim was taken to the hospital alive.

HPD continues to investigate the incident. WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

