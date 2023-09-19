One person sent to hospital after crashing into 2 construction vehicles near Huntsville International Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A person has been sent to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash involving two construction vehicles on Tuesday afternoon in Huntsville.

The incident occurred on Glenn Hearn Boulevard near the Huntsville International Airport.

The scene from the roadway on Glenn Hearn Blvd. (WAFF)

HEMSI transported one person to be checked out at the hospital, however, the injuries were not serious.

An official for Huntsville International Airport urges people to be aware of the construction happening near the airport and said to be “careful when driving through the area.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.