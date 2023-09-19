Deals
One person injured following cutting at Huntsville apartment complex
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department was on the scene of a cutting call at a Huntsville apartment complex on Monday night.

According to Huntsville Police officials, officers responded to a cutting call at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartment complex at around 9:45 p.m.

Officials say one person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe this was an isolated incident.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

