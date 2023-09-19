Local oncologists shares new prostate cancer treatment technique

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This month, in honor of it being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, we decided to take a deeper look at the treatment that is available for patients in the state.

With multiple locations in Huntsville, Florence, and Decatur, Alliance Cancer Care is the only facility in the state that has been recognized as a Center of Excellence for SpaceOAR Hydrogel in Alabama. This new treatment technique uses a device that’s designed to reduce unintentional side effects of prostate cancer radiation therapy.

Dr. Tres Childs, a radiation oncologist at Alliance, gave us a better understanding of how the hydrogel works.

The gel is designed to push the rectum away from the prostate, reducing the radiation dose delivered to the organ, which may lessen damage to the rectum. Having performed the procedure for over a year now, Dr. Childs has treated over 80 patients.

“Being designated as Alabama’s first SpaceOAR Hydrogel Center of Excellence is an important recognition for us, and further supports our efforts to deliver the highest-quality treatment possible for prostate cancer patients in the North Alabama area,” said Dr. Childs. “Radiation therapy is an often-successful treatment option for individuals with prostate cancer, but some patients may remain hesitant due to the unintended side effects that can impact their quality of life following treatment. SpaceOAR Hydrogel can complement the patient’s radiation treatment to preserve healthy tissue and help maintain quality of life.”

Dr. Childs says that prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men which is why routine screening is key. Detecting cancer early can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment and better outcomes.

He recommends men who are at average risk start getting regularly screened at age 50 and men at a high risk of developing prostate cancer at the age of 45.

For more information on this treatment or to learn more about Alliance, visit their website.

