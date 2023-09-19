Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Local oncologists shares new prostate cancer treatment technique

Dr. Tres Childs on SpaceOAR Hydrogel in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Dr. Tres Childers talks about prostate cancer and shares innovative treatment plan
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This month, in honor of it being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, we decided to take a deeper look at the treatment that is available for patients in the state.

With multiple locations in Huntsville, Florence, and Decatur, Alliance Cancer Care is the only facility in the state that has been recognized as a Center of Excellence for SpaceOAR Hydrogel in Alabama. This new treatment technique uses a device that’s designed to reduce unintentional side effects of prostate cancer radiation therapy.

Dr. Tres Childs, a radiation oncologist at Alliance, gave us a better understanding of how the hydrogel works.

Dr. Childs on Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Dr. Childs on Prostate Cancer Awareness Month(Kelsey Hoffert)

The gel is designed to push the rectum away from the prostate, reducing the radiation dose delivered to the organ, which may lessen damage to the rectum. Having performed the procedure for over a year now, Dr. Childs has treated over 80 patients.

“Being designated as Alabama’s first SpaceOAR Hydrogel Center of Excellence is an important recognition for us, and further supports our efforts to deliver the highest-quality treatment possible for prostate cancer patients in the North Alabama area,” said Dr. Childs. “Radiation therapy is an often-successful treatment option for individuals with prostate cancer, but some patients may remain hesitant due to the unintended side effects that can impact their quality of life following treatment. SpaceOAR Hydrogel can complement the patient’s radiation treatment to preserve healthy tissue and help maintain quality of life.”

Dr. Childs says that prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men which is why routine screening is key. Detecting cancer early can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment and better outcomes.

He recommends men who are at average risk start getting regularly screened at age 50 and men at a high risk of developing prostate cancer at the age of 45.

For more information on this treatment or to learn more about Alliance, visit their website.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
James Tucker
Attempted murder suspect in custody in Limestone County after escape from Rogersville patrol vehicle
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton