Have some fun at The Rocket City Fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - From now until September 23 at John Hunt Park, The Rocket City Fair is open and ready to welcome you for some fall fun!

TVL Producers Shanika and Breona visited the fairgrounds to see what all it has to offer. From rides, classic fair food, and the coolest petting zoo, what more could you want?

There are rides for all ages at Rocket City Fair (Patrick Akers)

Breona and Shanika rode all the rides to try them out (Earl Wells)

“With 15 years, it’s gotten better every year,” said Landon Linton with Rocket City Fair. “The 2023 event is better than ever being that we have music this year!”

The fair has also added more exciting rides for thrill seekers. For the foodies, this year hold more vendors than ever and beer will be sold on-site.

Looking for some family-friendly fun? Stop by the Petting Zoo! (Patrick Akers)

The girls got on the giant swings (Earl Wells)

The fair is open now and will run through September 23. To learn more or grab your tickets online, head to their website rocketcityfair.com.

