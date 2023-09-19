Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro boy
The one-year-old was last seen on Sept. 18, according to TBI.
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a one-year-old boy from Murfreesboro.
Hudson Ingram was last seen on Sept. 18, according to the TBI. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and gray jeans.
Ingram has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 30 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 615-893-1311 or contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
