Endangered Child Alert canceled for missing Murfreesboro boy

The one-year-old was reported missing and found safe later the same day, according to TBI.
The one-year-old was last seen on Sept. 18, according to TBI.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a one-year-old boy from Murfreesboro.

TBI said Hudson Ingram was reported missing on Sept. 19 and was found safely later the same day. He had last been seen Sept. 18 wearing a red and black plaid shirt and gray jeans.

TBI said Ingram was found safe in Murfreesboro.

