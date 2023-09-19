DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office swears in new jail chaplains

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were sworn in as new jail chaplains at DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

According to the DCSO, Sheriff Nick Welden administered the Oath of Office to Adam Moore, Bob Reynolds and Cat Reynolds.

Chaplain Mike Harper who has served DCSO for the past five years says he would love to see more volunteers involved with the program. He continued on saying the volunteers help to adequately serve the department and its inmates.

“This is a wonderful program and asset to our jail that I support 100%,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “We definitely need to keep programs like this around and we will push to keep them going.”

The following are the requirements for the position:

Attending Chaplain Academy

Finishing the basic course

Intern for one year under a DCSO Chaplain

Become a member of the ICPC (International Conference of Police Chaplains)

For people interested in being volunteer chaplains give the DCSO a call at 256-845-3801 and they will then begin the interview process with chaplain Harper.

