Decatur PD seek public’s help identifying man in connection to Decatur damaged business

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is urging the public to help identify a man who allegedly caused damage to a Decatur business on Monday night.

According to DPD, the incident occurred within the location of 2000 block of 6th Ave. SE in Decatur.

Police have yet to disclose the business name, however, police say it was a “felony amount” of damage.

Police say anyone with information is urged to contact Detective McRae at 256-341-4611.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.