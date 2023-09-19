Deals
Decatur PD seek public’s help identifying man in connection to Decatur damaged business

Decatur PD seeks help in identifying individual
Decatur PD seeks help in identifying individual
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is urging the public to help identify a man who allegedly caused damage to a Decatur business on Monday night.

According to DPD, the incident occurred within the location of 2000 block of 6th Ave. SE in Decatur.

Police have yet to disclose the business name, however, police say it was a “felony amount” of damage.

Police say anyone with information is urged to contact Detective McRae at 256-341-4611.

