‘No Threat in the Area’: Campus police conclude ‘possible armed person’ investigation at Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M campus during potential emergency investigation
Alabama A&M campus during potential emergency investigation(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Officials on campus confirm no threat was found after the initial investigation concluded.

Officials at Alabama A&M notified students and parents of a possible ‘emergency situation’ on campus on Tuesday.

In social media posts and other alerts just after 11 a.m., officials confirmed campus security had responded to the potential emergency.

