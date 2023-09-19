‘No Threat in the Area’: Campus police conclude ‘possible armed person’ investigation at Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Officials on campus confirm no threat was found after the initial investigation concluded.

Officials at Alabama A&M notified students and parents of a possible ‘emergency situation’ on campus on Tuesday.

In social media posts and other alerts just after 11 a.m., officials confirmed campus security had responded to the potential emergency.

Campus police are assessing the emergency situation at Bond Hall. Please remain clear of the Engineering building until further updates are available. — Alabama A&M University (@aamuedu) September 19, 2023

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.