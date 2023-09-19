Body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A body was found in the water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement and emergency officials were called to the scene of a car in water about one mile from SW Rockhouse Rd. around 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 19. Crews on Alabama Law Enforcement Agency boats located the body while searching for the vehicle.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, and other agencies are assisting with the scene.

No other information is available at this time including the identity of the body.

