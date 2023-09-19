Deals
Body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge

Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A body was found in the water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement and emergency officials were called to the scene of a car in water about one mile from SW Rockhouse Rd. around 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 19. Crews on Alabama Law Enforcement Agency boats located the body while searching for the vehicle.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, and other agencies are assisting with the scene.

No other information is available at this time including the identity of the body.

