1-year-old missing from Nashville, Endangered Child Alert issued

The baby could be enroute to Alabama with his mother’s ex-boyfriend, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for a one-year-old boy missing from Nashville.

Liam Ismael Diego Quib may be with his mother’s ex-boyfriend, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said they could be headed to Alabama.

Quib was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and blue pants.

Call 1-800-TBI-Find if you see him.

