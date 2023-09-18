Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

World War I-era biplane crashes upside down, officials say

A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.
A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.(Stow Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A pilot walked away unharmed after a crash involving a World War I-era biplane in Massachusetts over the weekend.

The crash took place late Sunday morning in the town of Stow.

The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft.

The vintage biplane was left upside down, but the pilot was able to get out.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

It appears the landing gear collapsed upon landing, causing the aircraft to flip.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton

Latest News

Minor High School band director
VIDEO: Minor High School band director arrested after HS football game
Alyssa Bowden has been missing since Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Tennessee mom asked for prayers before disappearance
FILE - Bill Maher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27,...
Bill Maher postpones return to the air, the latest TV host to balk at working during writers guild strike
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy