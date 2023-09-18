Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Sunny & nice for today with more sunshine in the forecast for the rest of the week

First Alert Weather
For the afternoon, it will be sunny and nice. Temps around 80 degrees with low humidity....
For the afternoon, it will be sunny and nice. Temps around 80 degrees with low humidity. Tonight, besides some patchy fog, mainly clear and cool. Temps fall back into the 50s. More sunshine for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s, overnight low temps with mostly clear conditions will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunny for Saturday, the first day of Fall. High temps in the low to mid 80s. Fall Begins at 1:50 A.M. CDT. Sunday, more in the way of clouds with isolated showers, possibly a thunderstorm. Temps will be in the low to mid 80s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the afternoon, it will be sunny and nice. Temps around 80 degrees with low humidity. Tonight, besides some patchy fog, mainly clear and cool. Temps fall back into the 50s.

More sunshine for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s, overnight low temps with mostly clear conditions will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunny for Saturday, the first day of Fall. High temps in the low to mid 80s. Fall Begins at 1:50 A.M. CDT. Sunday, more in the way of clouds with isolated showers, possibly a thunderstorm. Temps will be in the low to mid 80s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton

Latest News

WAFF Hourly Forecast
Great week ahead with sunshine and 80s to round out summer
WAFF AM 4:30-5:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Great week ahead with sunshine and 80s to round out summer
A few isolated showers will be possible for areas mainly along and north of the Tennessee...
Nice Evening In Store | Beautiful Stretch of Weather Ahead This Week
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Skies will stay mostly clear through tonight with overnight lows trending cool