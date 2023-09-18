Sunny & nice for today with more sunshine in the forecast for the rest of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the afternoon, it will be sunny and nice. Temps around 80 degrees with low humidity. Tonight, besides some patchy fog, mainly clear and cool. Temps fall back into the 50s.

More sunshine for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s, overnight low temps with mostly clear conditions will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunny for Saturday, the first day of Fall. High temps in the low to mid 80s. Fall Begins at 1:50 A.M. CDT. Sunday, more in the way of clouds with isolated showers, possibly a thunderstorm. Temps will be in the low to mid 80s.

