Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Suicide Prevention Rally hosted in Huntsville for parents and children

September is Suicide Prevention Month
September is Suicide Prevention Month(Dakota News Now)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday, mental health was at the forefront of a Suicide Prevention Rally, hosted by Girls Against Being Bullied Incorporated.

“When your children, your family, or your loved ones act differently in a good or bad way, just use it as a time to connect with them,” said Cheryl Dodson, executive director of the Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition.

Children and adults heard from mental health experts like Dodson, letting them know how to recognize and respond to threats and ideation of suicide.

“I even had a young man who lost his father and he said ‘tell them to watching for the upswing.’ He said ‘My daddy had been depressed for years and all of a sudden he got happy when he made his mind up to do it,’ so it doesn’t just have to be bad things to look for,” Dodson said.

During the rally, the kids broke off into sections away from their parents, allowing the panel of experts to answer questions more frankly.

“Know what your capable of talking about. Reach out to professionals. Try to get some help if you’re not comfortable with having those conversations with your children, said Eric Walker an expert and panelist at Sunday’s event. “But definitely communicate, listen and observe. Those things are very important.”

Along with the panelists, there were also several organizations that were there as resources to everyone in attendance.

988 is the national suicide prevention hotline that you can contact if you or anyone you know is going through a mental health crisis. For both kids and parents, today was an important discussion to have on a very tough topic.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas

Latest News

Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child
Dancers line up to perform at the 2023 Huntsville Cultura Festival
Cultura Festival celebrates Hispanic culture in Huntsville
A crew works to resurface Asphalt Rock Road on Thursday in Cherokee.
$6M resurfacing project begins in Colbert Co.
Muscle Shoals Middle School Principal Dianna Ritter pulls off a cover on Thursday to reveal a...
Muscle Shoals Middle School set to reopen planetarium