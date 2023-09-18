Shoals MTB to host 3rd annual Shoals 3 State Ride

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals MTB non-profit organization is inviting all bike riders to join in on its 3rd annual Shoals 3 State Ride at the end of September.

The event will allow riders to see the Natchez Trace from a different perspective.

Riders may follow McFarland Park in Florence out to the Natchez Trace where they can ride to Mississippi, then to Tennessee and the return to Florence for the full 3 State Ride.

Riders also have the option to park-and-ride from one of the checkpoints along the route giving riders the option to create their own custom route.

The event will be held on Sept. 30 and will begin at 7 a.m. To learn more about the ride and how to register, visit their website at shoals3stateride.com.

