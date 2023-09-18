Portion of Hwy. 157 back open, County Rd. 11 remains closed following SWAT scene

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Portions of the roadway at Highway 157 have been reopened, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. The roadway on County Road 11 is still closed off due to a SWAT situation on Monday morning, according to the Florence Police Department.

Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT assisted the scene with both southbound and northbound lanes shut down and the roadway is now back open for Highway 157, while County Road 11 remains closed.

Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene (WAFF)

Deputies continue to urge motorists to use alternate routes located at County Road 9 and County Road 6.

Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Joe Hamilton said they are searching for a possible wanted person who was driving an RV. He said a perimeter is in place as they search for the suspect.

Florence Police say they also are still searching for the suspect after he was not found in the RV camper. Canine units are being utilized to find the suspect. Police said Lauderdale County got in the pursuit with two cars and a camper shortly after 4 a.m.

LCSO said around 3 a.m. a deputy saw suspicious activity and tried to pull over the RV in question. The RV and the car in front of it began to flee along Highway 157 and County Road 10. From there the vehicles both went southbound onto Highway 150 to County Road 11. LCSO says the RV was then stopped, while the other car continued to flee and was later stopped by spike strips. The driver of the car was arrested and the passenger was let go.

