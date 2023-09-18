Portion of Highway 157, County Road 11 shut down following SWAT scene

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Portions of the roadway at Highway 157 and County Road 11 are currently closed off due to a SWAT situation, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are working the scene with both southbound and northbound lanes shut down.

Deputies urge motorists to use alternate routes located at County Road 9 and County Road 6.

Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Joe Hamilton said they are searching for an RV driven by a possible wanted person. He says a perimeter is in place as they search for the suspect now.

