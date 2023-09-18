Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Portion of Highway 157, County Road 11 shut down following SWAT scene

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Portions of the roadway at Highway 157 and County Road 11 are currently closed off due to a SWAT situation, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are working the scene with both southbound and northbound lanes shut down.

Deputies urge motorists to use alternate routes located at County Road 9 and County Road 6.

Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Joe Hamilton said they are searching for an RV driven by a possible wanted person. He says a perimeter is in place as they search for the suspect now.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas

Latest News

September is Suicide Prevention Month
Suicide Prevention Rally hosted in Huntsville for parents and children
Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child
Dancers line up to perform at the 2023 Huntsville Cultura Festival
Cultura Festival celebrates Hispanic culture in Huntsville
A crew works to resurface Asphalt Rock Road on Thursday in Cherokee.
$6M resurfacing project begins in Colbert Co.