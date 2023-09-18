Deals
Portion of Highway 157, County Road 11 back open following SWAT scene road closure

By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Portions of the roadway at Highway 157 and County Road 11 are reopened after being closed off due to a SWAT situation, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT assisted the scene with both southbound and northbound lanes shut down and the roadway is now back open.

Deputies urged motorists to use alternate routes located at County Road 9 and County Road 6.

Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Joe Hamilton said they were searching for an RV driven by a possible wanted person. He said a perimeter was in place as they searched for the suspect.

WAFF will update with more information once it becomes available.

