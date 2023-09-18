Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Police looking for suspect in deadly Cullman shooting

John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory...
John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory Avenue around 10:55 p.m, according to Cullman Police.(Cullman Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting Sunday night.

John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory Avenue around 10:55 p.m, according to Cullman Police.


Drozda is considered armed and dangerous.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas

Latest News

Huntsville Constitution Day celebration
Huntsville D.A.R. welcomes Constitution Week with Bells Across America
CulturA Festival at Orion
Cultura Festival celebrates Hispanic culture in Huntsville
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT assisted the scene.
Portion of Highway 157, County Road 11 back open following SWAT scene road closure
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Suicide Prevention Rally hosted in Huntsville for parents and children