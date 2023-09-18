Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas

Latest News

Huntsville Constitution Day celebration
Huntsville D.A.R. welcomes Constitution Week with Bells Across America
CulturA Festival at Orion
Cultura Festival celebrates Hispanic culture in Huntsville
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene, County Rd. 11 remains closed
John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory...
Police looking for suspect in deadly Cullman shooting
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Suicide Prevention Rally hosted in Huntsville for parents and children