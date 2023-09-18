Huntsville American Legion Honor Guard in need of new van, donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The American Legion Honor Guard from Post 237 in Huntsville is raising money to get a new van and they need your help.

The Honor Guard uses its van to help provide funeral honors for veterans as well as other events.

Assistant Honor Guard Commander Robert Kirby says the van was bought in 2001 and has been heavily used.

“Well it’s 23 years old and we’ve had a lot of replacements. Since we have people inside the interior is all messed up so the engine has some wear and tear and it’s just a high maintenance, it’s just not reliable for getting on the road for long distances or anything and we would hate to miss a funeral,” he said.

Kirby says the group is also looking for new members to help out with the services they provide.

“In addition to the problem with the van we’ve had to use personal vehicles. We’re all volunteers and we love what we do. We’re also looking for new members because of our high turn-over due to death. Most of our members are in their seventies. So if you have an additional van or additional people, it really would be helpful.” he said.

If you would like to donate please call (256)883-9911 or visit their website at hsvhonorguard.org. The American Legion Honor Guard - Post 237 is a 501c3 charitable organization meaning all contributions are tax deductible.

