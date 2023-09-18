Deals
Great week ahead with sunshine and 80s to round out summer

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Hourly Forecast
WAFF Hourly Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning.  We are starting off the day with fair skies and areas of patchy fog, the fog should linger through roughly 9AM. 

Morning temperatures are quite cool and refreshing starting off in the 50s and 60s.  Today will be a great start to the week with plenty of sunshine, a light northwest breeze and highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.  Skies will remain clear overnight with cooler lows falling into the low to middle 50s!  Areas of patchy but dense fog will be expected again for the Tuesday morning commute. 

High pressure will stay in control of our weather for the rest of the work and school week, what a great end to summer!  Each afternoon will have sunshine, low humidity and high temperatures in the low to middle 80s.  Next Sunday appears to be our best chance of rain and storms, enjoy the rain-free stretch.

