Florence man arrested after admitting to sexual abuse at Lauderdale Co. church

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested on sexual abuse charges after allegedly touching a young girl inappropriately at Chisholm Hills Church Of Christ.

According to court documents, an officer responded to the call and spoke with the pastor of the church who stated that there had been an incident that happened where a man went into the women’s restroom and touched a young girl.

The officer spoke with the victim’s family before making contact with the suspect, identified as Brian Dickinson.

Dickinson told the officers that he did go into the women’s restroom to “see what would happen.” When they officer asked what he meant by that statement he said, “sexual stuff.”

The officer went to speak with the victim after Dickinson was placed into the custody, the victim described how he approached her after she had walked out of the restroom stall. She stated that he had hugged her and then inappropriately touched her.

Dickinson was transported to the Florence Police Department to be interviewed. During the interview Dickinson admitted to touching the girl inappropriately.

Dickinson was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and charged with Sexual Abuse - 1st Degree.

