Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Cultura Festival celebrates Hispanic culture in Huntsville

Dancers line up to perform at the 2023 Huntsville Cultura Festival
Dancers line up to perform at the 2023 Huntsville Cultura Festival(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Orion Amphitheater was the site for the 2nd Annual Cultura Festival Sunday afternoon.

The event was a surprising smash-hit in 2022, and organizers were hoping to double attendance in 2023. There were food trucks, live music and dancing and a wellness village - all focused on the growing Hispanic population in north Alabama. “It’s about representation in the community.” organizer Melissa Rodriguez told WAFF 48. " We don’t necessarily see that day to day. Having the opportunity to celebrate in places like the Orion it’s a huge deal.”

The event focused on local Latino business owners as well. There were many with booths set up, selling goods and making new friends in the community. WAFF 48′s Gina Benitez hosted a forum for local Latino business owners, talking about their experiences, challenges and success stories.

Rodriguez says that bringing people from all different backgrounds on a day like this is crucial. “The Latino community wants to come together as a whole and celebrate our heritage because we don’t get this opportunity as much here in Huntsville.” Rodriguez said. “We’re from different areas, maybe Miami, Cuba, Mexico, wherever it may be and everybody comes to this event almost as a unified force saying, ‘let’s celebrate our Latin heritage together!’”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas

Latest News

Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child
A crew works to resurface Asphalt Rock Road on Thursday in Cherokee.
$6M resurfacing project begins in Colbert Co.
Muscle Shoals Middle School Principal Dianna Ritter pulls off a cover on Thursday to reveal a...
Muscle Shoals Middle School set to reopen planetarium
Local re-enactors celebrate Constitution Day in Huntsville
Huntsville D.A.R. welcomes Constitution Week with Bells Across America