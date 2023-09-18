Arabian Knights gear up for Region Battle with Wildcats
Both undefeated Arab and Scottsboro face off in 48 Blitz Game of the Week.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season has officially reached the halfway mark as teams enter into week four. At this point in the season region play is starting to get interesting. So, what better way to show proof of that, than our 48 Blitz Game of the Week.
This week’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week will feature two Class 5A Region 7 teams who remain undefeated. The reigning region 7 champions, Arab heads into Wildcats territory in Scottsboro.
The Arabian Knights narrowly escaped Sardis by a final of 29-26 last week to improve to a perfect 4-0. They will hit the road this week to clash with Scottsboro who enters Week Four with some fresh legs, after having had a bye-week in Week Three.
Last season the Wildcats finished second in the Region, only behind the Arabian Knights, who brought home their first Region title in almost three decades. The deciding factor came down to this game last season. Arab defeated Scottsboro 28-7, giving the Wildcats their only region loss of the season.
Kick off for the 48 Blitz Game of the Week is Friday at 7 PM from Pat Trammell Stadium.
_____________________________________________________________
FULL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK FOUR:
1A
Cedar Bluff vs. Decatur Heritage
Cosa Christian vs. Valley Head
Shoals Christian vs. Cherokee
Hubbertville vs. Hackleburg
Phillips Bear Creek vs. Meek
Woodville vs. Vina
Addison vs. Waterloo
2A
Ider vs. Pisgah
Collinsville vs. Sand Rock
Fyffe vs. Section
North Sand Mountain vs. Whitesburg Christian
Falkville vs. Hatton
Belmont vs. Red Bay (non-region)
Sheffield vs. Tanner
Lexington vs. Tharptown
3A
Plainview vs. Glencoe
Madison Academy vs. Danville
Asbury vs. JB Pennington
Geraldine vs. Sylvania
Susan Moors vs. Vinemont
Lauderdale County vs. Colbert County
Clements vs. Colbert Heights
Elkmont vs. Mars Hill Bible
4A
Etowah vs. Good Hope
Central Florence vs. Brooks
Wilson vs. Deshler
West Limestone vs. East Lawrence
West Morgan vs. Rogers
DAR vs. Madison County
South Pittsburg vs. North Jackson (non-region)
New Hope vs. Priceville
Westminster Christian vs. Randolph School
5A
Guntersville vs. Boaz
Lawrence County vs. Brewer
Arab vs. Scottsboro
Russellville vs. East Limestone
6A
Mae Jemison vs. Athens
Sardis vs. Columbia
Lee vs. Cullman
Gadsden City vs. Hartselle
Decatur vs. Hazel Green
7A
Albertville vs. Austin
James Clemens vs. Florence
Huntsville vs. Bob Jones
Grissom vs. Sparkman
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.