Arabian Knights gear up for Region Battle with Wildcats

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season has officially reached the halfway mark as teams enter into week four. At this point in the season region play is starting to get interesting. So, what better way to show proof of that, than our 48 Blitz Game of the Week.

This week’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week will feature two Class 5A Region 7 teams who remain undefeated. The reigning region 7 champions, Arab heads into Wildcats territory in Scottsboro.

The Arabian Knights narrowly escaped Sardis by a final of 29-26 last week to improve to a perfect 4-0. They will hit the road this week to clash with Scottsboro who enters Week Four with some fresh legs, after having had a bye-week in Week Three.

Last season the Wildcats finished second in the Region, only behind the Arabian Knights, who brought home their first Region title in almost three decades. The deciding factor came down to this game last season. Arab defeated Scottsboro 28-7, giving the Wildcats their only region loss of the season.

Kick off for the 48 Blitz Game of the Week is Friday at 7 PM from Pat Trammell Stadium.

FULL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK FOUR:

1A

Cedar Bluff vs. Decatur Heritage

Cosa Christian vs. Valley Head

Shoals Christian vs. Cherokee

Hubbertville vs. Hackleburg

Phillips Bear Creek vs. Meek

Woodville vs. Vina

Addison vs. Waterloo

2A

Ider vs. Pisgah

Collinsville vs. Sand Rock

Fyffe vs. Section

North Sand Mountain vs. Whitesburg Christian

Falkville vs. Hatton

Belmont vs. Red Bay (non-region)

Sheffield vs. Tanner

Lexington vs. Tharptown

3A

Plainview vs. Glencoe

Madison Academy vs. Danville

Asbury vs. JB Pennington

Geraldine vs. Sylvania

Susan Moors vs. Vinemont

Lauderdale County vs. Colbert County

Clements vs. Colbert Heights

Elkmont vs. Mars Hill Bible

4A

Etowah vs. Good Hope

Central Florence vs. Brooks

Wilson vs. Deshler

West Limestone vs. East Lawrence

West Morgan vs. Rogers

DAR vs. Madison County

South Pittsburg vs. North Jackson (non-region)

New Hope vs. Priceville

Westminster Christian vs. Randolph School

5A

Guntersville vs. Boaz

Lawrence County vs. Brewer

Arab vs. Scottsboro

Russellville vs. East Limestone

6A

Mae Jemison vs. Athens

Sardis vs. Columbia

Lee vs. Cullman

Gadsden City vs. Hartselle

Decatur vs. Hazel Green

7A

Albertville vs. Austin

James Clemens vs. Florence

Huntsville vs. Bob Jones

Grissom vs. Sparkman

