Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Airline passenger complained of camera placed in bathroom, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police escorted a flight attendant from an American Airlines passenger jet after a complaint of a camera allegedly placed in a bathroom aboard the aircraft.

Passengers aboard American Airlines flight 1441 flying from Charlotte to Boston reported to local media that a woman reported her teenage daughter noticed the camera in the first-class lavatory.

Law enforcement officers met the plane at the gate after it landed Sept. 2.

Massachusetts State Police initially reported to WSOC-TV in North Carolina that the episode involved a juvenile, a flight attendant and a cell phone. But State Police later deferred to the FBI as the primary investigating agency because the episode happened in the air, where the FBI has jurisdiction. An FBI spokesperson said the agency had no comment on Friday.

“We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas

Latest News

Huntsville Constitution Day celebration
Huntsville D.A.R. welcomes Constitution Week with Bells Across America
CulturA Festival at Orion
Cultura Festival celebrates Hispanic culture in Huntsville
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
5 prisoners sought by the US in a swap with Iran have been freed; Biden welcomes their return
In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill...
A Black student is suspended twice for his hairstyle. The school says it isn’t discrimination