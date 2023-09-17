Nice Evening In Store | Beautiful Stretch of Weather Ahead This Week

We’re seeing plenty of sunshine across the Tennessee Valley today with afternoon highs staying below normal in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity values have been steadily lowering since earlier this morning, so expect a comfortable evening in store! A few isolated showers will be possible for areas mainly along and north of the Tennessee River, but most locations will stay entirely rain-free. Skies will stay mostly clear through tonight with overnight lows trending cool and refreshing in the mid and upper 50s.

Monday through Friday will feature more sun and fall-like conditions. High temperatures each day will range in the low to mid-80s with overnight low temperatures around 60 degrees with mostly clear conditions.

Saturday, more sun, and the first day of Fall! Fall begins at 1:50 a.m. CDT and temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. A chance of rain returns for next Sunday with temperatures still staying below average.

