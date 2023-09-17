Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony held at Alabama Capitol

A POW/MIA flag flies Friday, Sept. 20, 2013, in Olympia, Wash., on National POW/MIA Recognition...
A POW/MIA flag flies Friday, Sept. 20, 2013, in Olympia, Wash., on National POW/MIA Recognition Day. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A ceremony to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day was held at the Alabama State Capitol on Saturday.

The ceremony honored and remembered the brave men and women who endured the hardships as Prisoners of War, and the Missing in Action who are still unaccounted for, and paid special recognition to their families.

Traditionally held on the third Friday in September, the ceremony was moved to Saturday to encourage and accommodate public attendance.

The ceremony included the raising of the POW/MIA Flag, featured patriotic music, a wreath-laying ceremony, and the playing of Taps.

The observance is one of six days of the year that Congress has mandated the flying of the POW/MIA flag at federal buildings. The Alabama Legislature passed legislation in 2008 that allows for the POW/MIA flag to be flown at state buildings as well.

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Janet Cobb, executive director of the USS Alabama Battleship Commission and Battleship Memorial Park, gave the keynote address.

She was commissioned a 2nd Lt., Signal Corps in May 1978 from the University of Alabama ROTC program, where she was named a Distinguished Military Graduate. Ret. Maj. Gen. Cobb was the 54th general officer and the first female general officer to graduate from the University of Alabama.

In 2016, she was retired from the U.S. Army after 42 years. Her decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, three Meritorious Service Medals, and various campaign and service awards. In April 2017, Ret. Maj. Gen. Cobb was one of seven selectees for the inaugural University of Alabama ROTC Hall of Fame.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton
Kitchen Cops find rodents in multiple businesses, hair in ice machines & old carnitas

Latest News

WAFF 48 First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Desnoyers
Morning clouds and fog clear by mid-morning, sunny & nice for the remainder of the day.
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
One person taken to hospital after shooting near Governors Dr. in Huntsville
Hands-free ordinance debate
Huntsville city leaders shelve hands-free driving ordinance following debate
Fatal crash on Highway 69
Two-vehicle crash kills one, injures multiple in Marshall Co.