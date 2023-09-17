Muscle Shoals Middle School set to reopen planetarium

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Muscle Shoals Middle School is preparing to reopen its planetarium this upcoming week to the public.

According to our WAFF newspaper partner, The Times Daily, the school’s planetarium will be back open on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. The planetarium will be open until 8 p.m. for additional tours and for a program.

Muscle Shoals Middle School Principal Dianna Ritter says the reopening of the school’s planetarium will benefit not only the students in the school but for others in the city across the Shoals.

The school renovated the planetarium which secured funds back in 2020 with Principal Kevin Davis, from there they have been working on a reopening date for several years.

The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the hiccups that placed a temporary hold on the reopening of the facility.

Ritter has been around the school since 2019 when she was the assistant principal and Kevin Davis the principal.

She says Davis’ goal was to get the planetarium open for students.

“We were hoping we would open in the next six or seven months, but COVID hit and we shut down in March,” Ritter said.

The planetarium at the school originally opened in 1970, and Ritter said it had become outdated and was not in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

“There were things that needed to be brought up to code,” she said.

The telescope itself needed to be replaced and the retracting dome needed attention.

After Ritter became principal, she decided to bridge an effort to reopen the planetarium.

Grant money secured by Davis was used to make needed improvements, including new flooring and new seating including table desks for classroom instruction. Ritter also said the school also purchased new computer software for the planetarium.

