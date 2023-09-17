Deals
Morning clouds and fog clear by mid-morning, sunny & nice for the remainder of the day.

First Alert Weather
For today, fog and clouds early will clear through mid-morning, sunshine by late morning and for the afternoon. Temps around 80 degrees with lowering humidity throughout the day. Tonight, mostly clear and pleasant. Temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday through Friday, sunny and nice. Last week of Summer will feature beautiful weather conditions. Sunny, temps in the low to mid 80s during the day, overnight low temps around 60 degrees with mostly clear conditions. Saturday, more sun and the first day of Fall! Fall begins at 1:50 AM CDT. Temps in the low 80s. A chance of rain for next Sunday, temps will still be in the low 80s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, fog and clouds early will clear through mid-morning, sunshine by late morning and for the afternoon. Temps around 80 degrees with lowering humidity throughout the day. Tonight, mostly clear and pleasant. Temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday through Friday, sunny and nice. Last week of Summer will feature beautiful weather conditions. Sunny, temps in the low to mid 80s during the day, overnight low temps around 60 degrees with mostly clear conditions.

Saturday, more sun and the first day of Fall! Fall begins at 1:50 AM CDT. Temps in the low 80s. A chance of rain for next Sunday, temps will still be in the low 80s.

Scattered showers & thunderstorms this afternoon & evening