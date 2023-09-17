Huntsville D.A.R. welcomes Constitution Week with Bells Across America

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday marks an important day in American history. On September 17th, 1787, the U.S. Constitution was officially signed in Philadelphia to become the law of the land.

Members of the Maple Hill chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at Faith Presbyterian Church in Huntsville to celebrate. There was a performance of the national anthem, guest speakers and re-enactors in Revolutionary War era clothing.

Maple Hill D.A.R. Regent Penny Chilton compared it to 4th of July. “We celebrate the Declaration of Independence by having fireworks, by having picnics, by having a wonderful time.” Chilton told WAFF 48. “The Declaration of Independence is a very important document, but the Constitution is the foundational document for all government of the United States and we need to recognize it more.”

Chilton says the D.A.R. is having events like this all across America this week in celebration. And Sunday was marked with the ringing of bells. “We gather, we talk about the Constitution, and then at the end of our program, we ring bells and we’re hoping that all across the United States, D.A.R chapters are doing this - ringing bells across America.”

