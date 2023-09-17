Deals
$6M resurfacing project begins in Colbert Co.

A crew works to resurface Asphalt Rock Road on Thursday in Cherokee.
A crew works to resurface Asphalt Rock Road on Thursday in Cherokee.(Times Daily/ Dan Busey)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A huge $6 million resurfacing project began Thursday in Colbert County.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, the resurfacing officially started a little more than three miles in the county on Asphalt Rock Road.

One of the county engineers Jeremy Robison says the resurfacing project will cover a total of 60 miles of county roads.

The funding for the project comes by way of the Rebuild Alabama gas tax following the county commission agreeing to borrow $3.6 million, which was paid back.

“We borrowed $4.5 million that is to be covered by our Rebuild Alabama tax proceeds,” Robison said. “The commission gave us another $1.5 million of their ARPA money. For us, that’s a huge, huge paving project.”

The Rebuild Alabama tax was approved in 2019 following an additional 10-cent gasoline tax phased over a total of three years.

The following are the roads or portions of roads scheduled to be resurfaced:

• First Avenue East, First Avenue West, Second, Third, and Fourth Avenues in the Moyer Sutton Subdivision off of Old Memphis Road

• Sixth Street from Cave Springs Church east to County Line Road

• Asphalt Rock Road

• Bainbridge Road

• Baker Lane

• Bell Forest Loop

• Bell Forest Road

• Burton Road

• Carolyn Road

• Carson Road

• Cassie Davis Street

• County Line Road

• Dogwood Circle

• Eastlake Drive

• Elledge Loop

• Gargis Hollow Road

• Georgia Avenue

• Green Acres Drive

• Hampton Circle

• Hatton School Road

• LaGrange Road

• Lee Drive

• Mallard Drive

• Marthaler Lane

• McDuffie Lan

• Mill Stream Cove

• Mill Stream Trace

• Moyer Sutton Street

• Mt. Mills Road (south)

• Mt. Mills Road (north)

• Mt. Pleasant Road

• Mulberry Lane

• Old Memphis Road

• Pine Ridge Way

• Ricks Lane

• Sheelin Court

• Underwood Mountain Road

• Valencia Drive

• Virginia Shores

• Weinbaum Lane

• Wexford Drive

• Renee Street

• Winston Springs Road

• J. McGee Road

• Allsboro Road

Midsouth Paving began the work on Sept. 14 and will continue until temperatures become too cold to pave.

District 1 Commissioner Tommy Barnes said in about three weeks, a second crew is slated to begin working on the east and work toward the west.

