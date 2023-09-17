$6M resurfacing project begins in Colbert Co.
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A huge $6 million resurfacing project began Thursday in Colbert County.
According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, the resurfacing officially started a little more than three miles in the county on Asphalt Rock Road.
One of the county engineers Jeremy Robison says the resurfacing project will cover a total of 60 miles of county roads.
The funding for the project comes by way of the Rebuild Alabama gas tax following the county commission agreeing to borrow $3.6 million, which was paid back.
“We borrowed $4.5 million that is to be covered by our Rebuild Alabama tax proceeds,” Robison said. “The commission gave us another $1.5 million of their ARPA money. For us, that’s a huge, huge paving project.”
The Rebuild Alabama tax was approved in 2019 following an additional 10-cent gasoline tax phased over a total of three years.
The following are the roads or portions of roads scheduled to be resurfaced:
• First Avenue East, First Avenue West, Second, Third, and Fourth Avenues in the Moyer Sutton Subdivision off of Old Memphis Road
• Sixth Street from Cave Springs Church east to County Line Road
• Asphalt Rock Road
• Bainbridge Road
• Baker Lane
• Bell Forest Loop
• Bell Forest Road
• Burton Road
• Carolyn Road
• Carson Road
• Cassie Davis Street
• County Line Road
• Dogwood Circle
• Eastlake Drive
• Elledge Loop
• Gargis Hollow Road
• Georgia Avenue
• Green Acres Drive
• Hampton Circle
• Hatton School Road
• LaGrange Road
• Lee Drive
• Mallard Drive
• Marthaler Lane
• McDuffie Lan
• Mill Stream Cove
• Mill Stream Trace
• Moyer Sutton Street
• Mt. Mills Road (south)
• Mt. Mills Road (north)
• Mt. Pleasant Road
• Mulberry Lane
• Old Memphis Road
• Pine Ridge Way
• Ricks Lane
• Sheelin Court
• Underwood Mountain Road
• Valencia Drive
• Virginia Shores
• Weinbaum Lane
• Wexford Drive
• Renee Street
• Winston Springs Road
• J. McGee Road
• Allsboro Road
Midsouth Paving began the work on Sept. 14 and will continue until temperatures become too cold to pave.
District 1 Commissioner Tommy Barnes said in about three weeks, a second crew is slated to begin working on the east and work toward the west.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.