Two-vehicle crash kills 1 person, injures multiple in Marshall Co.

fatal crash
fatal crash(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person died and multiple others are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County Friday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Alabama 69, six miles east of Arab, claiming the life of Kevin M. Clements, 20, of Grant, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Clements was a passenger in a 2009 Nissan Cube after it collided head-on with a 1999 GMC Sierra driven by Floyd Pierce Jr., 61, of Guntersville. ALEA says Clements was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was then transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he later was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Nissan, Ashley Payne, 20, of Grant was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Pierce, and passengers in the GMC; Christy Kelley, 60, of Guntersville, along with a 1-year-old were transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

