Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms for today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Rain can be heavy at times. Temps around 80 degrees. Tonight, scattered showers, a chance for some thunder before midnight. Low to mid 60s.

Sunday, a lingering shower early east, otherwise mostly sunny. Around 80 degrees.

Monday through Saturday, sunny and nice. A beautiful stretch of weather for the final week of Summer. High temps in the low to mid 80s, low temps at night around 60 degrees.

The Autumnal Equinox (Fall arrives) on Saturday, the 23rd at 1:05 A.M. CDT. Happy Fall! A chance of showers NEXT Sunday. Around 80 degrees.

