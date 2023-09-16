Deals
Scattered Showers & Storms Ending Later Tonight | Drier Weather Through the Rest of Your Weekend

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Expect scattered showers, and a few rumbles of thunder throughout much of the day. Rain could be heavy at times and there will be a low possibility for brief gusty winds and frequent lightning. With added cloud cover and rain chances continuing into the afternoon, high temperatures will stay cooler with most locations only reaching the mid and upper 70s. We will start drying out later this evening with overnight lows staying mild in the low and mid 60s. Plan on widespread patchy to dense fog to develop after midnight, which could affect your early morning commute on Sunday.

A lingering shower is possible for areas mainly to the east, but the rest of your weekend is trending much drier with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will top out below average in the upper 70s to low 80s, and humidity levels will be low, so it should be a nice day to get outside! Skies will stay mostly clear into the evening hours with cool and comfortable overnight lows in the mid 50s.

This beautiful stretch of weather will stick with us into your next work and school week, and even linger into the upcoming weekend! Expect rain-free conditions each day with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s and overnight lows around 60 degrees. The Autumnal Equinox (Fall arrives) on Saturday, the 23rd at 1:05 a.m. CDT. Happy Fall!

