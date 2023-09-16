One person taken to hospital after shooting near Governors Dr. in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A person is currently in the hospital following a Saturday afternoon shooting in Huntsville near Governors Drive.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the area of Brahan Avenue and Indiana Street around 12:45 p.m. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police continues to investigate the incident.

