Man arrested following ‘domestic disturbance’ in Morgan Co.

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is now in custody after Morgan County deputies responded to a residence on a domestic disturbance call on Saturday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Bluff City Road near Somerville following a stand-off situation with authorities. Deputies maintained a perimeter and called in the Morgan County Sheriff S.W.A.T Team who were able to detain the suspect.

Deputies say negotiators began talking with the suspect and were able to get the female victim from the residence and later negotiators were able to talk the suspect out of the residence and into custody.

Deputies say the victim was treated by EMS and the scene remains clear.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.