Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Man arrested following ‘domestic disturbance’ in Morgan Co.

Morgan County Sheriff S.W.A.T. Team.
Morgan County Sheriff S.W.A.T. Team.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is now in custody after Morgan County deputies responded to a residence on a domestic disturbance call on Saturday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Bluff City Road near Somerville following a stand-off situation with authorities. Deputies maintained a perimeter and called in the Morgan County Sheriff S.W.A.T Team who were able to detain the suspect.

Deputies say negotiators began talking with the suspect and were able to get the female victim from the residence and later negotiators were able to talk the suspect out of the residence and into custody.

Deputies say the victim was treated by EMS and the scene remains clear.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
Timothy Harville
Moulton man arrested after woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Hatton
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley

Latest News

fatal crash
Two-vehicle crash kills one, injures multiple in Marshall Co.
A Ride of Remembrance: The Annual Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride
Trail of Tears commemorative motorcycle ride marks 30th year through north Alabama
Captain D's in Huntsville on fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to fast food restaurant fire in Huntsville
Captain D's in Huntsville on fire
Early morning fire leaves no major damage at fast food restaurant in Huntsville