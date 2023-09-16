Deals
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to fast food restaurant fire in Huntsville

The incident occurred at Captain D’s seafood restaurant on Memorial Parkway where smoke was shown coming out of the roof.
By Kate Norum and Sean Dowling
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday morning the roof of a popular fast-food restaurant caught on fire in Huntsville.

The incident occurred at Captain D’s seafood restaurant on Memorial Parkway around 7:20 a.m. where smoke was shown coming out of the roof. Huntsville Fire & Rescue firefighters helped to extinguish the blaze.

Employees of the restaurant say no one was hurt and the fire allegedly started on the roof of the establishment.

There was a huge police and fire presence that assisted in blocking a big portion of the roadway.

We are waiting for confirmation on the official cause of the fire from HFR. However, there did not seem to be any apparent major damage to the structure.

