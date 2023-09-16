Deals
The Birmingham Zoo needs help naming 2 red panda cubs

The two red panda cubs hanging on a tree
The two red panda cubs hanging on a tree(The Birmingham Zoo)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - The Birmingham Zoo needs your help in naming two of their newest red panda cub additions.

What a great day to vote for names of the species than International Red Panda Day, which is today, September 16.

The zoo is calling people to vote on the new name choices through social media.

The voting closes on September 18, so make sure you cast your pick before then.

One lucky voter the zoo says will receive a special 15-minute Keeper Chat in front of the beloved red panda habitat.

The options below are what the names could be for the animals:

Option 1: Ajax & Kai

  • Ajax means earth and Kai means water/oceans. Their names would mean Surf ‘n’ Turf!

Option 2: Cosmo & Meeko

  • Phonetically similar to their parents, Kodo and Gizmo

The zoo states people can symbolically adopt a red panda through their Adopt-an-Animal program. This offers food, welfare, and care for the Zoo’s animal family and supports education and conservation programs.

For more information, click here.

