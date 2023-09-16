The Birmingham Zoo needs help naming 2 red panda cubs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - The Birmingham Zoo needs your help in naming two of their newest red panda cub additions.

What a great day to vote for names of the species than International Red Panda Day, which is today, September 16.

The zoo is calling people to vote on the new name choices through social media.

People can vote on Instagram via their story poll, by clicking here

People can also vote on Twitter, by clicking here

The voting closes on September 18, so make sure you cast your pick before then.

One lucky voter the zoo says will receive a special 15-minute Keeper Chat in front of the beloved red panda habitat.

The options below are what the names could be for the animals:

Option 1: Ajax & Kai

Ajax means earth and Kai means water/oceans. Their names would mean Surf ‘n’ Turf!

Option 2: Cosmo & Meeko

Phonetically similar to their parents, Kodo and Gizmo

The zoo states people can symbolically adopt a red panda through their Adopt-an-Animal program. This offers food, welfare, and care for the Zoo’s animal family and supports education and conservation programs.

For more information, click here.

