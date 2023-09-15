Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Scattered storms expected Friday & Saturday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Future Radar
WAFF Future Radar(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday.  We have just a few clouds overhead with morning temperatures starting off in the middle 60s, no fog is expected for the morning drive to work or school. 

A mix of sun and clouds will be in the forecast for today with highs warming into the low to middle 80s.  A weak disturbance will bring chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.  These storms will be tracking northwest out of Georgia and should favor areas east of I-65 for best rainfall coverage. 

Skies stay cloudy overnight with a few lingering rain showers, lows will be warmer in the low to middle 60s.  Another upper-level wave of energy will come over the Tennessee Valley on Saturday bringing more chances for scattered showers and storms.  Instability and moisture will be fairly limited, but a few more organized storms may produce an isolated gusty wind threat along with frequent lightning. 

Sunday could bring us some isolated morning rain showers with that concern decreasing from west to east as we go through the day.  Sunday will see gradually clearing skies and highs in the lower 80s.  Next week will be a fantastic stretch of weather with sunshine and seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 80s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting
One civilian injured in officer-involved shooting on Monroe St.

Latest News

This afternoon, clouds will be slow to move out, but some sun is expected at times. Possibility...
Slow clearing this afternoon with cool temperatures.
WAFF Temps & Precip
Mainly cloudy and low humidity Thursday
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Mainly cloudy and low humidity Thursday
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Wednesday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Wednesday 10 p.m. weather forecast