Scattered storms expected Friday & Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday. We have just a few clouds overhead with morning temperatures starting off in the middle 60s, no fog is expected for the morning drive to work or school.

A mix of sun and clouds will be in the forecast for today with highs warming into the low to middle 80s. A weak disturbance will bring chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. These storms will be tracking northwest out of Georgia and should favor areas east of I-65 for best rainfall coverage.

Skies stay cloudy overnight with a few lingering rain showers, lows will be warmer in the low to middle 60s. Another upper-level wave of energy will come over the Tennessee Valley on Saturday bringing more chances for scattered showers and storms. Instability and moisture will be fairly limited, but a few more organized storms may produce an isolated gusty wind threat along with frequent lightning.

Sunday could bring us some isolated morning rain showers with that concern decreasing from west to east as we go through the day. Sunday will see gradually clearing skies and highs in the lower 80s. Next week will be a fantastic stretch of weather with sunshine and seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 80s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.