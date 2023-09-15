Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Scattered showers & thunderstorms this afternoon & evening

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the low 80s. Tonight, a few...
This afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the low 80s. Tonight, a few evening showers and may impact a few of the High School football games. Temps in the 70s during the evening, 60s overnight. Scattered showers and storms for Saturday. The first wave of rain early morning, the second wave of rain midafternoon though evening. Heavy rain is possible with storms. Temps in the low 80s. Saturday night, lingering showers overnight. Mid to upper 60s. Sunday, early morning showers, otherwise mostly sunny and nice. Temps in the low 80s. Monday through Friday, the last week of Summer will be quite pleasant with sunshine all week. High temps in the lo 80s, overnight low temps dip into the mid to upper 50s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the low 80s. Tonight, a few evening showers and may impact a few of the High School football games. Temps in the 70s during the evening, 60s overnight.

Scattered showers and storms for Saturday. The first wave of rain early morning, the second wave of rain midafternoon though evening. Heavy rain is possible with storms. Temps in the low 80s. Saturday night, lingering showers overnight.  Mid to upper 60s. Sunday, early morning showers, otherwise mostly sunny and nice. Temps in the low 80s.

Monday through Friday, the last week of Summer will be quite pleasant with sunshine all week. High temps in the lo 80s, overnight low temps dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Kitchen Cops find roaches, other insects & chemicals improperly stored
James Daniel Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police searching for attempted murder suspect after he escaped from police custody
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead, two injured in semi-truck vs. car wreck in Gurley
One dead following domestic violence-related shooting on Ready Section Rd.
Victim identified following family argument, shooting on Ready Section Rd.

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
48 First Alert: Scattered storms expected Friday & Saturday
WAFF Future Radar
Scattered storms expected Friday & Saturday
This afternoon, clouds will be slow to move out, but some sun is expected at times. Possibility...
Slow clearing this afternoon with cool temperatures.
WAFF Temps & Precip
Mainly cloudy and low humidity Thursday