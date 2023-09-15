Scattered showers & thunderstorms this afternoon & evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the low 80s. Tonight, a few evening showers and may impact a few of the High School football games. Temps in the 70s during the evening, 60s overnight.

Scattered showers and storms for Saturday. The first wave of rain early morning, the second wave of rain midafternoon though evening. Heavy rain is possible with storms. Temps in the low 80s. Saturday night, lingering showers overnight. Mid to upper 60s. Sunday, early morning showers, otherwise mostly sunny and nice. Temps in the low 80s.

Monday through Friday, the last week of Summer will be quite pleasant with sunshine all week. High temps in the lo 80s, overnight low temps dip into the mid to upper 50s.

